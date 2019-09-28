Inside Siegfried & Roy's Devastating Tiger Attack 16 Years Later: How The Vegas Icons Have Coped

Also available on the NBC app

Siegfried and Roy's Las Vegas show featuring tigers they raised and trained was known as the most visited show in Sin City for years. That all ended when Roy Horn was attacked and nearly killed on stage by one of their beloved animals in 2003. Now, a new "20/20" special attempts to answer the key question: Why did it happen? Reporter Deborah Roberts takes Access Hollywood inside her interview with the performers, their first in more than a decade.

Appearing: