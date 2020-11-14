Also available on the nbc app

It was 1980 when the world first met 19-year-old Lady Diana Spencer, who was far from the glamorous princess she would become. DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston gives Access Hollywood the full rundown of Diana's royal journey from bookworm to overnight global sensation following the news of her romance with Prince Charles, and how she handled his ongoing affair with now-wife Camilla Parker Bowles.

