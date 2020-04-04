Also available on the nbc app

Meghan Markle's post-royal career is off and running! DailyMail.com's Charlie Lankston previews the Duchess of Sussex's voiceover role in Disney's upcoming charity documentary "Elephant," telling Access Hollywood that Meghan delivers an "enthusiastic" and "warm" narration. Though Charlie says initial reviews are "mixed," the film is likely getting more attention because of the 38-year-old's involvement. And, she spills details on Meghan and Prince Harry's high-profile new chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, who previously worked with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

