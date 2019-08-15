Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Journey From Elvis' Death To Marrying Michael Jackson and Beyond

Also available on the NBC app

Aug. 16 marks the 42nd anniversary of the death of Elvis Presley, who passed away at the age of 42. His daughter Lisa Marie was just 9 years old at the time, and life has been a bumpy ride since. Access Hollywood goes inside her journey in the spotlight from childhood to her own musical ambitions and high-profile marriages to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. Now, the 51-year-old is facing another divorce and reported financial problems, and Rolling Stone contributing editor Joe Levy explains how she grew up learning to handle every obstacle in the public eye.

