Main Content

Inside Karl Lagerfeld's Cat Choupette's Opulent Life: Private Jets, Sushi Dinners & More

CLIP04/28/23

Will Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette make a cameo at the Met Gala on Monday? The night will pay tribute to the late fashion designer, and word is that fashion's favorite feline will be an honored guest! Style expert Blakely Thornton breaks down the lifestyle of the rich and famous kitty, who inherited a significant portion of Karl's fortune. To watch the Met Gala red carpet live, tune in to Access Hollywood’s YouTube page on Monday at 4PM PT/7 PM ET.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: choupette, karl lagerfeld, fashion, cat, pet, Met Gala, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Trailer
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.