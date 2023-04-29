Will Karl Lagerfeld's beloved cat Choupette make a cameo at the Met Gala on Monday? The night will pay tribute to the late fashion designer, and word is that fashion's favorite feline will be an honored guest! Style expert Blakely Thornton breaks down the lifestyle of the rich and famous kitty, who inherited a significant portion of Karl's fortune. To watch the Met Gala red carpet live, tune in to Access Hollywood’s YouTube page on Monday at 4PM PT/7 PM ET.

