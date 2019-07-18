Also available on the NBC app

"The Bachelor" creator Mike Fleiss is under criminal investigation after allegedly attacking his pregnant wife, Laura, who claims the TV exec "grabbed" her body and "forcibly pinned" her against a wall before threatening to punch her in the face. The 2012 Miss America winner claims the alleged attack happened after Fleiss demanded she get an abortion, but The Blast reports that Fleiss is claiming Laura hit him and has now disappeared with their 4-year-old son.

