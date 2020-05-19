Also available on the nbc app

"Ink Master" alum Daniel Silva has been charged with murder in the death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie. The tattoo artist faces one felony count following a fatal car crash that killed La Barrie on May 10, his 25th birthday. The Los Angeles District Attorney's office announced on Tuesday that the case remains under investigation and Silva faces a maximum sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted. Silva has not yet responded to Access Hollywood's requests for comment.

