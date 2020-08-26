Also available on the NBC app

"Ink aster" alum Daniel Silva will serve nearly a year behind bars for the death of YouTube star Corey La Barrie. The tattoo artist was sentenced to 364 days in jail, five years' probation and 250 hours of community service, according to a press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office on Tuesday. In addition, Silva received a suspended prison sentence of four years. The 27-year-old pleaded no contest in July to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter, the release stated. According to court documents obtained by Access Hollywood in May, Silva was initially charged with murder following a fatal car crash that killed La Barrie on his 25th birthday. Silva reportedly pleaded not guilty.

