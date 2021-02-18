Also available on the nbc app

"Ink Master" alum Daniel Silva is breaking his silence on the death of Corey La Barrie more than nine months after the fatal car crash that killed the YouTube star on his 25th birthday. Silva was behind the wheel during the crash and pleaded no contest to one felony count of gross vehicular manslaughter last summer. “I want to start off by saying how sorry I am for pain everyone's going through. I’m sorry to Corey, I’m sorry to Corey's friends and family, and I’m really sorry to Corey’s fans,” Silva shared in part.

