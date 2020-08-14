Also available on the NBC app

Aparna Shewakramani is getting candid about her experience on reality television! The Houston-based lawyer chatted with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about starring in the hit docuseries "Indian Matchmaking" on Netflix, saying of her portrayal on the show, "I think it was a little harsh at times. But I think that was them trying to create archetypes for the viewer to understand arranged marriage. I don't think the show is even about me or my other castmates; it's about this larger issue and there was a purpose to try to show that whole culture in eight episodes… I don't know, I was surprised." Aparna also confessed to getting tons of romantic offers in her DMs since the premiere! Plus, she teased new merchandise featuring her popular catchphrases including, "Do you know that Bolivia has salt flats?" Season 1 of "Indian Matchmaking" is streaming now on Netflix.

