Katie Crenshaw and Ady Meschke are Atlanta-based authors who co-wrote "Her Body Can" in order to empower young girls to accept their bodies just as they are. The women noticed a lack of children's books that had plus-sized characters or characters with different looks or birthmarks, and so they wrote their own in order to give kids a relatable way to see themselves in literature. Kelly talks to the two women about how their sweet story is sharing an important message!

