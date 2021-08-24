Also available on the nbc app

Watch out White House, Amanda Gorman is coming for you. The 23 year old inaugural poet told WSJ Magazine that she wants to be president of the United States in the next 30 years. Amanda opened up about her dream in the publication's fall "Women's Fashion Issue." "I think to make the impossible more proximate, you have to treat it as if it's in reaching distance," she said. Amanda got a lot of praise after she read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration in January.

