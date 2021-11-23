Also available on the nbc app

Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova are mirror ball trophy winners! The pair took home the top prize during the finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night. "I'm using this mirror to reflect and look back on this season and the progress. It's been a great ride," Iman told Access Hollywood. Daniella said what made them stand out from the pack was Iman's commitment. "Since day one he was so committed," she said.

