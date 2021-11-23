Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Iman Shumpert Makes History As First NBA Player To Wins 'DWTS': 'I'm Using This Mirror To Reflect'

CLIP11/23/21
Also available on the nbc app

Iman Shumpert and his partner Daniella Karagach Pashkova are mirror ball trophy winners! The pair took home the top prize during the finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday night. "I'm using this mirror to reflect and look back on this season and the progress. It's been a great ride," Iman told Access Hollywood. Daniella said what made them stand out from the pack was Iman's commitment. "Since day one he was so committed," she said.

Appearing:
Tags: Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach Pashkova, dancing with the stars, DWTS, winners, mirror ball trophy, dancing with the stars winner
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.