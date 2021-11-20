Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Iman Recalls The Romantic Gesture That Made Her Realize David Bowie Was The One

CLIP11/19/21
Also available on the nbc app

While Iman was initially apprehensive to date David Bowie, he won her over with his gentlemanly ways! "One of my favorite memories is my first week that we were walking down the street in LA and my shoelaces came untied, and he got on his knees and tied my shoes," she told Access Hollywood. "Nobody did that for me since I was two years old! So I was like, 'He's the one.'" Iman also shared how her and her late husband's love story inspired her new fragrance Love Memoir, which is out now.

Appearing:
Tags: Iman, David Bowie, celebrity, entertainment, relationship
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.