While Iman was initially apprehensive to date David Bowie, he won her over with his gentlemanly ways! "One of my favorite memories is my first week that we were walking down the street in LA and my shoelaces came untied, and he got on his knees and tied my shoes," she told Access Hollywood. "Nobody did that for me since I was two years old! So I was like, 'He's the one.'" Iman also shared how her and her late husband's love story inspired her new fragrance Love Memoir, which is out now.

