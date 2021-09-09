Main Content

Iggy Azalea Responds To Britney Spears’ Post About Their Friendship

Britney Spears is thanking Iggy Azalea for supporting her in the midst of her ongoing conservatorship battle. On Tuesday, the 39 year old singer posted a throwback picture on Instagram of her and Iggy performing their single "Pretty Girls" at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards and she couldn't help but praise the Australian rapper. "It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her…. I haven't met her new baby but if she's reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words," she captioned the post. Britney's post came after the news that her father, Jamie Spears, filed a petition to end her conservatorship after 13 years.

