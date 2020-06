Also available on the NBC app

Iggy Azalea is a new mom! The rapper took to Instagram to reveal that she recently welcomed her first kiddo - a sweet baby boy! "I have a son," the 30-year-old announced on her Instagram Story. "I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world," she added.

Appearing: