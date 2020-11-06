Also available on the nbc app

Iggy Azalea is one hot mama! The rapper and new mom showed off her killer post-baby body in a sexy Instagram video this week, shimmying in a curve-hugging purple dress just months after giving birth. Back in June, Iggy confirmed she had welcomed a baby boy named Onyx, telling fans in a now-expired Instagram story that after keeping her pregnancy under wraps she was reluctant to take motherhood public at first – until she ultimately decided that such a huge life transition is something she wanted to celebrate out loud.

Appearing: