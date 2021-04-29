Also available on the nbc app

Iggy Azalea has a one-year-old! The new mom celebrated her son, Onyx’s first birthday on Wednesday and shared rare photos of her little one. On Instagram stories the Australian rapper showed off a festive snap of her son standing in front of a colorful balloon wall. She also posted a series of photos of him playing with toy treats to mark the occasion writing, “Happy 1st Birthday to my favorite person in the entire universe! I never thought I could love anything or anyone this much, Onyx you’re a joy. Your happiness is my happiness."

