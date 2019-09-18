Also available on the NBC app

Iggy Azalea is lashing out at Wendy Williams — again! The "Kream" rapper slammed the outspoken TV host on Twitter after the 55-year-old threw casual shade at her physical appearance. "Who's the crack head in the half way house with the gossip show thing?" Iggy tweeted, adding, "Wendy Williams is a walking Mike Tyson tribal tattoo slapped over a deeply set C-section scar. I've had enough." Wendy has yet to respond to Iggy's explosive outburst, but this isn't the first time the ladies have had bad blood!

