Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19. The British actor is the latest celebrity to go public with their diagnosis, telling Twitter followers on Monday that he'd gone into self-quarantine upon learning he'd come in contact with someone who had also been diagnosed with the illness days earlier. The "Luther" star went on to explain that he feels fine and has exhibited no symptoms, emphasizing the importance of "social distancing" amid the pandemic. Idris' wife Sabrina Dowhre was by his side in the video announcement, and the actor said she had yet to be tested as of Monday but both their families are supportive.

