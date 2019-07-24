Idris Elba: 'Black Superman' Line In 'Hobbs & Shaw' Was 'Complete Improv'

Also available on the NBC app

Idris Elba is full of surprises! The British actor, who plays cyber-genetic criminal mastermind Brixton Lore in "Hobbs & Shaw," tells Access' Lilliana Vazquez that he came up with the film's now-iconic "Black Superman" line on the spot. Plus, the People's Sexiest Man Alive titleholder and "Cats" actor reacts to being called the "sexiest cat alive" – and reveals that he's not actually a fan of felines in real life!

Appearing: