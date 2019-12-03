Idina Menzel Reveals Son Is 'Not A Fan' Of Her Singing But Thinks 'Frozen 2' Is 'Badass' (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Is Idina Menzel's son changing his tune? The Broadway legend tells Access Hollywood that 10-year-old Walker isn't necessarily a fan of her singing, but he couldn't help letting her know at the "Frozen 2" premiere that he thought the anticipated sequel was "badass." Idina goes on to share details about the all-star cameos on her upcoming holiday album, "Christmas: A Season of Love," from Billy Porter to Ariana Grande.

