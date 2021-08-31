Also available on the nbc app

It's been 18 years since "Wicked" made its Broadway debut and Idina Menzel is looking back. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall caught up with the Tony winner at the premiere of "Cinderella" and she shared how the musical shaped her. "It changed really the person I am sitting here, the performer, it built confidence in me." she said. Now, she's stepping into a new role as Cinderella's stepmother and opened up about playing a role opposite Camila Cabello. "Cinderella" is available on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Appearing:

S2021 E0 3 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution