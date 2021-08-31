Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Idina Menzel Reflects On 'Wicked' 18 Years Later: 'It Changed My Life In So Many Ways'

CLIP08/31/21
Also available on the nbc app

It's been 18 years since "Wicked" made its Broadway debut and Idina Menzel is looking back. Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall caught up with the Tony winner at the premiere of "Cinderella" and she shared how the musical shaped her. "It changed really the person I am sitting here, the performer, it built confidence in me." she said. Now, she's stepping into a new role as Cinderella's stepmother and opened up about playing a role opposite Camila Cabello. "Cinderella" is available on September 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

Appearing:
Tags: Idina Menzel, Wicked, Cinderella, amazon prime video
S2021 E03 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.