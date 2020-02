Also available on the NBC app

Hollywood film legend Carol Lynley, star of classics such as "The Poseidon Adventure," "Bunny Lake is Missing" and "Peyton Place," has passed away peacefully at her home in Pacific Palisades, according to her daughter, Jill Selsman. Carol notably performed the Oscar-winning song "The Morning After" from "Poseidon" and went on to be a TV staple throughout the '70s.

