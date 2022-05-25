Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Ice-T & Coco Austin Blast Critics After Getting Backlash For Pushing Their 6-Year-Old In A Stroller

CLIP05/25/22
Also available on the nbc app

Ice-T and Coco Austin have no time for parenting shamers. The "Law and Order: SVU" star and his wife spoke out on Tuesday after a recent family photo with their daughter Chanel attracted some criticism. Coco shared a snap of the 6-year-old in a stroller as they shopped while on vacation in the Bahamas. After some commenters questioned her stroller use and outlets reported on the backlash, Ice-T tweeted, "Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain't got s*** else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."

Appearing:
Tags: Ice-T, coco austin, chanel austin, parenting, celebrity, entertainment
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.