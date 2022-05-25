Also available on the nbc app

Ice-T and Coco Austin have no time for parenting shamers. The "Law and Order: SVU" star and his wife spoke out on Tuesday after a recent family photo with their daughter Chanel attracted some criticism. Coco shared a snap of the 6-year-old in a stroller as they shopped while on vacation in the Bahamas. After some commenters questioned her stroller use and outlets reported on the backlash, Ice-T tweeted, "Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain't got s*** else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol."

