Ian Ziering & Wife Erin Ludwig Split After Nearly A Decade Of Marriage

Also available on the NBC app

It's over for Ian Ziering and wife Erin Ludwig. The "BH90210" star announced their decision to part ways after more than nine years of marriage, posting a lengthy Instagram message on Oct. 31 "with a heavy heart." Ian shared that he and the former nurse had "hectic work schedules" and "grew apart" over "the last few years," before praising Erin as "one of the most incredible women" he's "ever met" and "the best mom" to their two daughters.

Appearing: