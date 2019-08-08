Ian Ziering Totally Covered For Shannen Doherty When She Wrecked His '90210' Corvette

Also available on the NBC app

Whoops! Ian Ziering did his longtime friend and co-star a solid when she accidentally damaged an expensive prop from their "Beverly Hills, 90210" days. Shannen Doherty tells Access Hollywood that Ian took the blame after she wrecked the Corvette his character, Steve Sanders, drove on the '90s teen soap. But that wasn't their only trip down memory lane! Brian Austin Green's mind was blown when Ian reenacted a voicemail message Brian had rapped for him literally decades ago.

