Also available on the NBC app

Gone, but never forgotten. It's been one year since Luke Perry died at the age of 52 following a massive stroke. Ian Ziering took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his late friend, writing, "Hard to believe it's been a year since losing Luke.” Adding, “Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss lasts forever. Miss you so much pal. #RIPLuke," alongside a black-and-white throwback photo of the former "90210, Beverly Hills" co-stars.

Appearing: