Ian Ziering has nothing but love for his "Beverly Hills, 90210" fam. The "Swamp Thing" star joins Access Daily's Kit Hoover and Scott Evans and reflects on the decades-long friendship between him and his co-stars on the beloved '90s classic. Ian also says that Jessica Alba's recent claim that she wasn't allowed to make eye contact with the cast during her guest-star stint on the show "saddens" him, adding that he would have "shot that down" had he known. Plus, Ian shares why his inner 8-year-old was "so excited" for the opportunity to star in "Swamp Thing," airing Tuesday nights on The CW.

