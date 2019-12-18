Ian Ziering Admits Filming 'BH90210' Was 'Like Summer Camp': 'It Was Hard To Define What Was Play'

Also available on the NBC app

Ian Ziering just had the best time filming 'BH90210'! The actor chats with Access Daily hosts Scott Evans and Mario Lopez about what it was like filming the reboot of the hit series "Beverly Hills, 90201," revealing that it was like summer camp with all of his co-stars. Ian also opens up about his new hosting gig on the epic return of "Food Network Challenge," which premieres Dec. 23. Mario and guest host Frankie Grande went head-to-head in a cake decorating competition.

