Ian Somerhalder is extremely grateful for his wife. “The Vampire Diaries” actor revealed that his partner of six years, Nikki Reed, rescued him from fraud that left him millions of dollars in debt. The 42-year-old actor opened up about the real-life “nightmare” on Instagram on Friday while writing a heartfelt message for wife’s 33rd birthday. Ian went onto explain how that he got into the bad business deal while playing Damon on “The Vampire Diaries.” The actor didn’t get into specifics about the name of the business, but he explained that he had to travel the world weekly to pay for the bad investment and was hospitalized several times. He also credits the “Twilight” series actress for allowing him to move on and start his new business, with his former “The Vampire Diaries” co-star Paul Wesley.

