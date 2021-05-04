Also available on the nbc app

Here is some juicy gossip you can sink your fangs into! Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, best known for their roles as the Salvatore brothers on “Vampire Diaries,” shared a fun story about their experience on the hit show to Mario Lopez on their latest appearance on Access Daily. According to the TV bros, they had both wanted to die at the end of the series, but ultimately the honor could only go to one character which ended up being Paul. Paul Wesley said, “We both wanted to die at the end of the show. We wanted the brothers to go out with a bang together and we were fighting over who would die and I ended up getting it.” Paul then turned to his former co-star and joked, “You were a little jealous. You have to admit, you were a little jealous.” The two now are business partners who create their own brand of bourbon on sale now.

