Meet Lisa Noland, the woman who survived one of Florida’s most notorious serial killers, Robert Joseph Long. At 17-years-old, Lisa was abducted while riding her bike and held captive by Long for over 26 hours. Despite her young age, Lisa was able to outsmart this killer and become one of the only known survivors of his attacks. Lisa’s quick thinking helped lead investigators to arrest the man responsible for the murders of eight other women. She then used those skills to become a sheriff’s deputy at the same department that solved her case many years ago.

