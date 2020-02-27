Also available on the NBC app

Get ready to see more of Sofia Bryant and Richard Ellis! The two actors chatted with Access Hollywood about Netflix's new YA series "I Am Not Okay With This" and revealed why the show is so unique from anything fans have seen before. "I think what it does a really nice job of is focusing on the underdog," Richard said. "There's a lot of other shows you're pulling for the popular person or the whole goal of the show is to ascent to popularity. It's cool to be uncool in this." Sofia agreed, adding, "It's also kind of praising people for who they are and not trying to prove their worth." Plus, the pair also revealed what they would want their dream superpowers to be!

