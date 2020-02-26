Also available on the NBC app

Art truly imitates life for Sophia Lillis and Wyatt Oleff! Access Hollywood sat down with the teen actors who dished about starring together in Netflix's new YA series "I Am Not Okay With This" and how their onscreen friendship mirrors reality. "There's little things that Stanley does that Sydney despises him for… and I definitely do that a lot in real life," Wyatt said. "There's those moments where I do something and then she's like, 'Can you please shut up?' It's very true to life!" The pair also shared their similarities with the characters and teased how the show if different from anything else out there! "I Am Not Okay With This" is now streaming on Netflix.

Appearing: