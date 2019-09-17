'Hustlers': Real-Life Ex-Stripper Constance Wu Played Reveals Exactly What The Hit Movie Got Wrong

Also available on the NBC app

"Hustlers" is already a runaway hit thanks in large part to Jennifer Lopez's powerhouse performance, but it's another character who ultimately drives the story. Roselyn Keo, the real-life ex-stripper Constance Wu plays, tells Access Hollywood how she reacted to seeing the movie for the first time – and how it was different for her on the second and third viewings! What did the big-screen adaptation of her experience get wrong, and what did she think of the "Crazy Rich Asians" star's club-ready look?

