Larry Flynt, the controversial founder of Hustler magazine, has died at the age of 78. According to The Washington Post, the adult media mogul passed way at his home in Los Angeles on the morning of Feb. 10. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. Flynt is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Berrios, as well as his four daughters and one son. The late businessman, who became an unlikely champion for First Amendment rights, changed the landscape of publishing with Hustler's debut in 1974. Despite sparking outrage for its sexually explicit content and below-the-belt humor, the magazine eventually sold more than 3 million copies per month at the height of its popularity.

