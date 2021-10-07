Also available on the nbc app

The husband of slain Instagram influencer Alexis Sharkey has been found dead in Florida. Tom Sharkey, who was wanted by the U.S. Marshals on suspicions that he strangled his wife, was found dead in a Florida home on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals confirmed to NBC News. Sharkey died of apparent suicide after learning the marshals were at the home he was staying at, Houston Police said per NBC News.

