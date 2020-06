Also available on the NBC app

Human remains of two children were found at Chad Daybell’s Idaho home, the prosecutor claimed during a court appearance on Wednesday. Authorities have not confirmed that the remains are that of Lori Vallow's two children, Tylee, 17 and JJ, 7. The grim discovery at Daybell’s home comes after a months-long search for Lori’s children who had not been seen since September.

