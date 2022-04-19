Also available on the nbc app

Hugh Jackman's Wife Deborra-Lee Furness is once again shutting down rumors about her husband's sexuality. The pair have been married for 26 years and have dealt with rumors regarding Hugh's sexuality before, but on Sunday's episode of the "Not An Overnight Success" podcast, the 66-year-old Australian actress said she is completely over the gossip. "If he was gay, he could be gay," she said. "He didn't have to hide in the closet anymore and he'd be dating Brad Pitt or whatever," she said jokingly.

