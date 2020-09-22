Also available on the nbc app

Hugh Jackman has a heart of gold! The actor took to Instagram to share a sweet message for a young fan named Julia in celebration of her 10th birthday. "Hi Julia. I'm so proud of you," he wrote. "Keep concentrating! I love @elmo too. Happy birthday! Love Hugh." The "Wolverine" star caught the little girl's attention when he teamed up with Elmo on "Sesame Street" to teach the definition of the word concentrate. Julia's mom, Jocelyn, reacted to the special gesture in the A-lister's comment section, gushing, "Oh my gosh THANK YOU for giving this shout out and wishing my daughter a Happy Birthday!! You have made her year!"

Appearing: