Hugh Jackman is sharing a health update. The “X-Men” star took to Instagram on Monday to reveal he had two biopsies done for potential Basal Cell Carcinoma, a form of skin cancer. The 54-year-old captioned the post, “I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy.”

