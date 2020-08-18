Also available on the NBC app

Hugh Jackman just breathed some new life into his hilarious, long-lived feud with Ryan Reynolds. The "Logan" star chatted with “Good Morning America” this week about his impressive Emmy nod for his role in "Bad Education." When Michael Strahan asked Hugh about Ryan’s snarky video message "congratulating" him and asked if he’d checked in on the “Deadpool” star, he replied, “I check on Blake all the time, I just can’t imagine what this whole isolation has been like. It’s been months in the same house with Ryan. So I check on her all the time, and she really, really appreciates it. I think it's been difficult.”

