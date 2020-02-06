Also available on the NBC app

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas passed away at the age of 103 on Wednesday, and tributes have been pouring in from across the globe in his honor. Kirk is remembered as a boundary-breaking actor and advocate by those within the media industry. Outside of Hollywood, those who met and knew Kirk remember the actor as a man full of talent and passion. From Hugh Jackman to Jamie Lee Curtis to Mark Hamill, here are some of the stars looking back at the life of Kirk Douglas.

