Hugh Hefner's Son Cooper Leaves Media Empire Behind For Air Force 9 Months After Enlisting

Hugh Hefner's son is officially a military man. Nine months after Cooper Hefner enlisted in the Air Force, his wife Scarlett announced that he was leaving for basic training. The "Harry Potter" actress shared a photo taken at Cooper's enlistment ceremony back in March and wrote that she was "incredibly proud" of his decision. Cooper took over as Playboy CEO in 2016 amid his father's failing health and had planned to launch his own media company. Days ahead of his departure, he revealed he was putting his career on hold and "stepping towards greater service to community and country."

