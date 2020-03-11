Also available on the nbc app

Hugh Hefner's son is going to be a father! Cooper Hefner and wife Scarlett Byrne announced her pregnancy on Tuesday in a pair of loved-up Instagram posts, also giving fans a peek at the "Harry Potter" actress' growing bump. Cooper shared his excitement for first-time fatherhood in a heartfelt caption, revealing that his and Scarlett's little one is due in the summer. The couple tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony back in November and revealed plans at the time to devote the next few months toward organizing larger wedding festivities. Now, it looks like they'll have an extra guest of honor there to celebrate!

