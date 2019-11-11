Also available on the NBC app

Hugh Grant and Guy Ritchie may be starring in a new movie together, but their connection goes back much further than that—over six decades back, in fact! The actors discovered that their grandfathers were both stationed with the Seaforth Highlanders when they joined the Army 65 years ago. And in a twist no one saw coming, a third connection was made through the decades-old photo. A production assistant from the set of Hugh and Guy’s new movie “The Gentlemen” pointed out his own grandfather standing next to Hugh’s in the photo. The truth really is stranger than fiction!

