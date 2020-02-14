Also available on the nbc app

Huey Lewis and the News' new album "Weather" arrives as Huey deals with a severe hearing impairment. For the past two years, the musician has suffered from Meniere's disease, to which there is no cure. "When music is played, it sounds just like noise to me … I can't hear pitch. I can't hear notes," Huey told Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles exclusively ahead of a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel at the Grammy Museum. Huey shared more about his struggle and opened up about what fans can expect from "Weather," which was recorded before his hearing collapsed. "I think our new album is some of our best work," he said of the seven-song LP.

