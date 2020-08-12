Also available on the nbc app

“America’s Got Talent” judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara chatted with Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles and reacted to Simon Cowell’s recent bike accident which left him with a broken back in multiple places that required surgery. Howie believes that Simon will still be back this season since he’s already walking and recovering from his injuries. The judges also shared how they thought guest judge Kelly Clarkson did on the show. “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8PM on NBC.

