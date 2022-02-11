Also available on the nbc app

Howie Mandel is remembering his late friend. During SiriusXM's Super Bowl LVI event on Friday, the TV personality told Access Hollywood's Scott Evans that Bob Saget was "the epitome of what you call a friend," saying, "I don't know of anybody alive or not with us now ... that touched so many people." Howie also said that the late comedian's cause of death due to head trauma is really "scary." Plus, Howie shared his excitement for the big game on Sunday.

